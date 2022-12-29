Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 7

Create a polished app commercial in minutes. This cinematic 3D scene showcases your product inside realistic smartphones with glossy reflections and smooth motion. Drop in two screenshots or visuals, fine‑tune device, light and floor colors, toggle the status bar, and match branding via color controls. Ideal for app promos, trailers, and ads, the minimal dark stage ensures your UI stands out. Add your music and deliver a sleek, modern spot that looks premium across platforms.