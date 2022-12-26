Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 3

Create a striking mobile app promo in minutes. This polished 3D scene features a photorealistic smartphone pair on a glossy stage, cinematic lighting, and a neon gradient headline enhanced by a subtle scanning/glitch reveal. Drop in your logo and a screen image to spotlight gameplay or UI, then fine-tune colors, fonts, and device accents for your brand. Ideal for app trailers, ads, intros, and end cards, it delivers a premium, modern look that keeps the focus on your product while staying clean, minimal, and elegant.