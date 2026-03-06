Levitation Phone Promo
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
8exports
Put your product or app in the spotlight with a premium 3D smartphone mockup. This elegant promo features a levitating device in a minimal studio, reflective surfaces, and floating geometric shapes for a refined, high‑end look. Drop your visuals into the phone screen and adjust colors to match your brand. Perfect for app promo, product launches, tech branding, or portfolio highlights, it delivers a calm, polished presentation that elevates perceived quality. Widescreen bars and subtle depth of field add cinematic flair while keeping attention on the device. Fast to customize and ready to impress.
