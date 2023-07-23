3D Phone Mockup 3
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 font · 1 audio
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Showcase your app or product UI with a premium 3D smartphone mockup. This clean, minimal scene features a realistic rotating device, dark studio lighting, and subtle light leaks for a refined, modern feel. Swap in your own screen media, adjust background and light-leak colors, and toggle the status icons to match your brand. Smooth, fluid motion and glossy materials make it ideal for app promo, product presentations, or tech brand intros. Deliver a polished, photorealistic reveal that keeps the focus on your design.
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