3D Phone Mockup 3

Showcase your app or product UI with a premium 3D smartphone mockup. This clean, minimal scene features a realistic rotating device, dark studio lighting, and subtle light leaks for a refined, modern feel. Swap in your own screen media, adjust background and light-leak colors, and toggle the status icons to match your brand. Smooth, fluid motion and glossy materials make it ideal for app promo, product presentations, or tech brand intros. Deliver a polished, photorealistic reveal that keeps the focus on your design.