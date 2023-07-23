3D Phone Mockup 5

Showcase your app or product in a sleek 3D phone mockup designed for high-impact promos. A rotating smartphone settles into a clean two-column layout, pairing your screen recording with concise messages. Subtle light leaks, glossy reflections, and minimalist styling create a premium tech feel while keeping focus on your content. Customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand, switch status icons on or off, and drop in your vertical media. Perfect for product trailers, app previews, and device showcases where clarity and elegance matter.