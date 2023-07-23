Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Phone Mockup 6 - Original - Poster image

3D Phone Mockup 6

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Mockup
3D motion graphics
Device mockup
App Promo
Smartphone
2.2Kexports
rating
Present your app or UI with a polished 3D smartphone mockup. Two rotating devices settle elegantly into a clean, dark scene, highlighting your screens with realistic glass reflections. Add a bold headline, CTA-style button, and a supporting paragraph to frame your message. Fine‑tune colors, light leak intensity, and fonts to match your brand. This minimal, glossy design is ideal for app promos, product showcases, UI demos, and launch teasers. Fast to set up and easy to customize, it delivers a premium look that elevates your presentation across websites, ads, and social feeds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us