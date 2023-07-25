3D Phone Mockup 1
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
24Kexports
Promote your app with a refined 3D smartphone mockup. This minimal, elegant template pairs a photoreal device render with clean typography on a dark, gradient background. Drop your screen media into the phone, edit the headline, subheading, and body copy, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Ambient light leaks add polish while smooth motion and a clear two-column layout keep focus on your product. Ideal for app promos, product showcases, and startup launches, it delivers a premium, modern presentation in seconds.
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