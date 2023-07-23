3D Phone Mockup 7
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
3.2Kexports
Present your app or product UI in a polished 3D phone scene built for modern promos. This template features a realistic rotating smartphone, a clean two-column layout for headlines and supporting copy, and easy color controls. Replace the screen with your own media, toggle interface details, and fine-tune text to match your brand. Subtle light leaks, glossy reflections, and smooth motion create a premium, tech-forward look ideal for ads, social posts, and presentations. Perfect for app promo, device mockup, and technology branding.
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