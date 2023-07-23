3D Phone Mockup 2

Present your mobile app in style with a premium 3D phone mockup. Two rotating smartphones glide into view, revealing replaceable screen media and clear, modern text callouts. The scene blends minimal design with elegant lighting, glossy materials, and a dark, cinematic background. Customize colors, fonts, and light accents, and toggle device UI icons to match your brand. Perfect for app promos, product highlights, social ads, and website headers—deliver a polished, high-impact showcase in seconds.