Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital App Trailer - Original - Poster image

Digital App Trailer

00:28 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
App Promo
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Mockup
22.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your app with a sleek, cinematic promo. This minimal 3D motion graphics template features photorealistic smartphone mockups, elegant typography, dark gradients, and tasteful glitch accents. Smooth camera drifts, macro close-ups, and depth of field highlight your UI with premium polish. Add your screens, logo, URL, and call to action, then toggle platform store badges to drive downloads. Designed for technology brands, product launch ads, and device mockups, it’s easy to customize and delivers a refined, modern look that elevates your app story.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us