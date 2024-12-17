en
Laptop Mockup 1

Templates
/
Mockups
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Phone & Tablet
Devices
Screen
Website
Digital
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Laptop Mockup 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
9exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1video
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the future with our cutting-edge Laptop Mockup template, designed to spotlight your media with a contemporary twist. Drag and drop images, customize text, and select fonts and colors to match your brand. Create a compelling experience that's ready for any platform and purpose, from YouTube narratives to Twitter teasers.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Content Creator Room Mockup Original theme video
Content Creator Room Mockup
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
23
14
33
Elevate your branding with our latest Content Creator Room Mockup, where every detail is customizable to mirror your identity. Showcase your logo and fine-tune visuals to perfection. This video template makes for memorable promotions and social media splash, leaving a lasting brand impression.
Digital App Trailer Original theme video
Digital App Trailer
Edit
By mocarg
28s
27
8
9
Slow, deep and clean blockbuster styled trailer for your new app! Imagine promoting your app with a beautiful and elegant video ad that slowly reveals the look of it on a mobile screen. Just for the feel of it, try (for free) importing different images and see what works the best, because the secret of getting ahead is getting started!
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion Original theme video
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion
Edit
By bucketinfoo
52s
24
34
10
Promote your company values, products, services, apps, websites and entire brand with a stylish video presentation, showcasing your media and messages on top of a modern, animated tablet. Contains 17 industry specific themes to see the versatility of the video template.
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener Original theme video
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener
Edit
By bucketinfoo
30s
9
45
14
A video presentation of the future. Minimalistic, laconic and stylish. This project includes 26 image placeholders and 20 text placeholders. Nothing extra, just a text, a phone and YOUR content! It’s easy to use even if you are a beginner to this, simply upload your media and enter the text!
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
Edit
By Shoeeb
29s
9
19
14
Creat app promo for youtube, play store, and AppStore
Website Promotion Original theme video
Website Promotion
Edit
By motionaceh
1min
8
30
9
Website Promotion is a versatile After Effects template with a modern design, simple and smooth animations. Simply edit the text, drag and drop in your web screen media and hit render. A fantastic introduction to your corporate presentations, business slideshows, company broadcasts, promotions and event videos. Impress your audience with this clean and creatively animated AE template.
Phone App Promo Original theme video
Phone App Promo
Edit
By Frolov
33s
7
30
12
Phone App Promo is a clean template and the perfect way to present your new website, game or mobile phone app to social media audiences. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, change the colors, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A neat intro or opener to your corporate slideshows, company broadcasts, conferences, boardroom meetings, commercials, promotions and upcoming events videos. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
Edit
By vivace_studio
36s
24
22
29
Create video ads to promote your new application, website, business project or expanded features and benefits for your clients. You can customize this video ad template easily by uploading your images or videos to each media placeholder on the screen of each mobile device, and entering your story through 6 titles and subtitles.
