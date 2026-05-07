Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Brutalist Reveal - Original - Poster image

Prime Mock

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 audio
Mockup
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
Luxury
Smartphone
9exports
rating
Present your app or product with a premium 3D smartphone mockup set on a gleaming gold stage. This elegant, cinematic template spotlights a single device with smooth camera drift and subtle rotation. Add your app screens and logo, toggle interface details like the status bar and camera cutout, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for product promos, app showcases, and technology branding, it pairs luxury visuals with minimalist clarity so your content stays center stage. Fast to customize and easy to use—deliver a refined, high‑impact presentation in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us