Prime Mock

Present your app or product with a premium 3D smartphone mockup set on a gleaming gold stage. This elegant, cinematic template spotlights a single device with smooth camera drift and subtle rotation. Add your app screens and logo, toggle interface details like the status bar and camera cutout, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for product promos, app showcases, and technology branding, it pairs luxury visuals with minimalist clarity so your content stays center stage. Fast to customize and easy to use—deliver a refined, high‑impact presentation in seconds.