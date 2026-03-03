Geometric & Luxury App Intro

Bring your app to life with a luxurious 3D smartphone reveal. This polished mockup pairs an elegant gold palette with smooth rotation, cinematic letterbox bars, and soft bokeh ambience. Drop your screen into the phone frame, fine‑tune background, device, and sphere colors, and toggle lens effects, status bar, and front camera details for a perfect fit. Ideal for app promos, product showcases, and tech intros, it delivers a premium, glossy finish that makes your UI shine. Simple controls, refined motion, and a high‑end look help you stand out across ads, presentations, and social media.