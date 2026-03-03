Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Geometric & Luxury App Intro - Original - Poster image

Geometric & Luxury App Intro

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
3D motion graphics
App Promo
Luxury
Device mockup
11exports
rating
Bring your app to life with a luxurious 3D smartphone reveal. This polished mockup pairs an elegant gold palette with smooth rotation, cinematic letterbox bars, and soft bokeh ambience. Drop your screen into the phone frame, fine‑tune background, device, and sphere colors, and toggle lens effects, status bar, and front camera details for a perfect fit. Ideal for app promos, product showcases, and tech intros, it delivers a premium, glossy finish that makes your UI shine. Simple controls, refined motion, and a high‑end look help you stand out across ads, presentations, and social media.
AlexG1985 profile image
AlexG1985
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 14
By AlexG1985
00:08
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 14 Original theme video
Golden Phone Mockup 2
By milinkovic
00:07
Golden Phone Mockup 2 Original theme video
3D Phone Mockup 3
By themediastock
00:12
3D Phone Mockup 3 Original theme video
Black Phone Mockup 1
By milinkovic
00:08
Black Phone Mockup 1 Original theme video
Levitation Phone Promo
By AlexG1985
00:10
Levitation Phone Promo Original theme video
Laptop Mockup 1
By themediastock
2K
00:10
Laptop Mockup 1 Original theme video
Digital App Trailer
By mocarg
2K
00:28
Digital App Trailer Original theme video
Playful Phone Loop 3
By Frolov
4K
00:10
Playful Phone Loop 3 Original theme video
