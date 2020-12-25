Merry Christmas Logo 2

Celebrate the season with a warm, elegant logo animation framed by a classic Christmas wreath. Twinkling string lights, gold bells and a refined ribbon surround your branding in a cozy, festive scene. This 3D motion graphics template is perfect for holiday intros, outros and greeting videos across YouTube, social media and corporate messaging. Easily customize your logo and two greeting lines, and pair it with your own soundtrack. With a luxurious gold finish, gentle motion and cinematic glints, your brand will feel polished and ready for Christmas and New Year.