Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Logo Lamp - White Theme - Poster image

Logo Lamp

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Neon outline
3.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a neon-charged logo animation that feels modern, cinematic, and refined. A glowing circular frame flickers to life, spotlighting your mark at center stage. Clean lines, a dark backdrop, and smooth motion create a minimal look with maximum impact—perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos. Personalize colors and glow intensity to match your identity, drop in your logo, and render a professional reveal in minutes. Whether for events, displays, or social branding, this sleek design delivers an eye-catching glow that elevates your presence.
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AlexG1985
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us