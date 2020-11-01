Showcase your brand with a neon-charged logo animation that feels modern, cinematic, and refined. A glowing circular frame flickers to life, spotlighting your mark at center stage. Clean lines, a dark backdrop, and smooth motion create a minimal look with maximum impact—perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos. Personalize colors and glow intensity to match your identity, drop in your logo, and render a professional reveal in minutes. Whether for events, displays, or social branding, this sleek design delivers an eye-catching glow that elevates your presence.