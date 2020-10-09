Sphere Logo

Create a striking logo animation that commands attention. A futuristic energy sphere forms, shatters, and explodes into your mark amid neon particles, lens flares, and cinematic lighting. Designed for intros and outros, this 3D motion graphics ident blends epic impact with smooth, modern polish. Customize colors and text to match your brand and let the energetic reveal elevate your channel or project. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and any content that needs a bold, memorable entrance or finish.