Cracks Logo

Make your brand hit hard with a gritty, cinematic logo animation. A bold 3D mark lands with force, unleashing a smoky shockwave, flying sparks, cracking concrete, and falling debris. Industrial grunge textures and dramatic lighting frame your logo in a centered, high-impact composition—ideal for intros, outros, trailers, and promos. Customize colors for lights and particles to match your identity and render a powerful reveal that feels raw, intense, and polished.