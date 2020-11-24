Cracks Logo
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
22.8Kexports
Make your brand hit hard with a gritty, cinematic logo animation. A bold 3D mark lands with force, unleashing a smoky shockwave, flying sparks, cracking concrete, and falling debris. Industrial grunge textures and dramatic lighting frame your logo in a centered, high-impact composition—ideal for intros, outros, trailers, and promos. Customize colors for lights and particles to match your identity and render a powerful reveal that feels raw, intense, and polished.
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