Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Trip - Original - Poster image

Retro Trip

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Audio reactive
Circular spectrum
18.8Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a retro-futuristic synthwave visualizer. A circular audio spectrum surrounds a luminous portal as an astronaut journeys through a neon grid world. Add your cover art, artist and song titles, then fine‑tune colors, spectrum bands and frequency sensitivity. A built‑in progress bar and timer keep listeners engaged from start to finish. Perfect for track drops, teasers and channel branding, this 3D scene delivers vibrant neon glow, sci‑fi atmosphere and beat‑synced motion that looks great on social and streaming platforms.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us