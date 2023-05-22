Retro Trip

Bring your music to life with a retro-futuristic synthwave visualizer. A circular audio spectrum surrounds a luminous portal as an astronaut journeys through a neon grid world. Add your cover art, artist and song titles, then fine‑tune colors, spectrum bands and frequency sensitivity. A built‑in progress bar and timer keep listeners engaged from start to finish. Perfect for track drops, teasers and channel branding, this 3D scene delivers vibrant neon glow, sci‑fi atmosphere and beat‑synced motion that looks great on social and streaming platforms.