en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Art Unite Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Book
Frame
Paint
Draw
Paper
Cartoon
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Art Unite Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
AlexG1985 profile image
Created by AlexG1985
10exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1audio
Embark on a visual journey with our Art Unite Reveal that transports you to a realm where art meets adventure. As each element of the room unravels its tale, your logo takes center stage, seamlessly blending with a story of creativity and exploration. Perfect for brands with a zest for discovery, this template lets you customize colors and add your logo, crafting a unique narrative ready to enchant any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
Doodle Draw Reveal Original theme video
Doodle Draw Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
18
Step into a world where artistry meets brand identity. Our Doodle Draw Reveal template captures the enchantment of handcrafted animations that pave the way to your logo's memorable reveal. Tailor this multipurpose template with your exclusive colors and text. Ideal for social media, presentations, or educational content, this template promises not just views, but a lasting impression.
Sketch & Assembly Original theme video
Sketch & Assembly
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
14
Sketch & Assembly logo reveal features clean and minimalist design where we animate the outlines of your logo, pencil in some shading and then assemble your logo from flying 3D jigsaw pieces. Customize with many different colors and adjust the animations and effects to suit your narrative. This is the perfect opener for educational content, tutorials and DIY videos.
Logo Construct Original theme video
Logo Construct
Edit
By AlexG1985
10s
4
2
6
Logo Construct is an easy to use project that contains a logo placeholder, a text placeholder, and a color control. It is also extremely fast rendering, and it doesn't require any plugins! It's perfect for a modern intro, commercial, opener, product or event presentation. All elements are pre-rendered. Just drop and drag your logo, and change the text. It is that simple.
Simple Pencil Sketch Original theme video
Simple Pencil Sketch
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Simple Pencil Sketch Logo Reveal features clean piece of paper, an idea and a pencil. Let's scribble! This animation is an ideal way to present your logo or text if you are looking for hand drawing effect.
Sketcher Original theme video
Sketcher
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
2
3
8
Sketch out your logo with this clean and simple animation.
Sketch Logo Original theme video
Sketch Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
11s
9
3
21
Introduce your brand with a touch of artistic flair using our Sketch Logo. This captivating hand-drawn logo reveal video is perfect for creating memorable intros for your videos. The vertical format is optimized for mobile-first platforms like Instagram Stories, Snapchat, and TikTok. With customization options for adding your logo, tagline, and colors, this multipurpose template allows you to create engaging and eye-catching content that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to make a lasting impression and elevate your videos to new heights!
Grunge Brush Scribble - Horizontal Original theme video
Grunge Brush Scribble - Horizontal
Edit
By Atamotion
6s
2
3
21
A fantastic Logo Reveal with dynamically animated grunge scribbles, brush stroke, paint and glitching effects that come together to dazzle your viewers!
Grunge Scribble Paper - Horizontal Original theme video
Grunge Scribble Paper - Horizontal
Edit
By Atamotion
6s
2
3
21
An expertly crafted Grunge Logo Intro template with dynamically animated paint brushes, scribbles and paper elements that come together to reveal your logo.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us