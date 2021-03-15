Oscar Logo

Roll out the red carpet for your brand with a cinematic, 3D logo reveal. This elegant, luxury design guides the camera up a glamorous runway lined with spotlights and sparkling particles before unveiling your logo in luminous gold. Ideal for intros and outros, it features glossy finishes, lens flares, and smooth motion. Tweak colors with intuitive controls to match your palette and deliver a premium award‑night vibe for films, events, trailers, or corporate branding.