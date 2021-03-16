Neon City Logo

Drive straight into a neon-lit skyline and land on a powerful logo reveal. This energetic 3D synthwave intro features a futuristic city, glowing outlines, a signature retro sun and a reflective roadway, culminating in a dynamic glitch-and-pixel logo assembly. Perfect for intros and outros, it blends cinematic movement with bold color to command attention. Easily customize the logo treatment and color palette to match your brand, then render a crisp, modern ident that stands out on any channel.