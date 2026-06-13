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FinTech & Crypto Wallet - Original - Poster image

GlassGuard

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 audio
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
Smartphone
App Promo
Logo animation
12exports
rating
Promote your mobile app with a refined 3D phone mockup wrapped in protective, tech‑forward style. A glossy shield anchors the scene while floating bubbles add depth and polish. Insert your logo for a clean intro and closing sting, and display your app screen inside the realistic device frame. Smooth slide‑ins and relaxed pacing keep attention on features and branding. Perfect for technology presentations, app launches, and security‑minded messaging. Fully customizable colors and brand elements help you align the look with your identity for a premium app promo.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us