Phone Reveal in Motion

Templates
/
Mockups
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Phone & Tablet
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Phone Reveal in Motion - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
11exports
11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1video
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with the sophistication of modern technology using the Phone Reveal in Motion. This animation offers a sleek smartphone motion, enhancing tech promos and UI presentations. With customization options including logo, images, videos, texts, fonts, and colors, and a transparent background for seamless integration, it's perfect for creating that cutting-edge appeal in your video projects.
Edit
Themes (3)
Original
Original
Edit
Transparent Background
Transparent Background
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
