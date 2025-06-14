11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1video
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with the sophistication of modern technology using the Phone Reveal in Motion. This animation offers a sleek smartphone motion, enhancing tech promos and UI presentations. With customization options including logo, images, videos, texts, fonts, and colors, and a transparent background for seamless integration, it's perfect for creating that cutting-edge appeal in your video projects.
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk