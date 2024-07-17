en
App Promo Phone Mockup

30-60s
Landscape
Phone
App Promo
Modern
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
App Promo Phone Mockup - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:41
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionPro profile image
Created by MotionPro
12exports
42 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
16videos
1image
17texts
2fonts
1audio
Market your app or product with unparalleled flair using our modern App Promo Phone Mockup template. Featuring dynamic 3D phone mockups to present your media and supported by vibrant animations, it's designed to create buzz on all widescreen platforms. Just add your images, videos, text, and branding for a fully customized, professional-grade promo video ready to impress and engage.
Themes (5)
Original
Original
Deep Violet
Deep Violet
Dense Grass
Dense Grass
Sunny Beach
Sunny Beach
Dark
Dark
