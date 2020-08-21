Opener Economic

Showcase your brand with a cinematic 3D HUD logo reveal. This polished opener flies through a futuristic data world, assembling sleek metallic rings, scanning UI and glowing analytics before presenting your logo and tagline on a glass panel. Designed for technology, corporate and finance content, it features a dark, neon-blue aesthetic, smooth motion, and a high‑tech workspace scene with screens and data overlays. Easily customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your identity. Perfect for intros and outros on presentations, promos and company videos.