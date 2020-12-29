Comic Strip Logo

Bring your brand to life with a bold 3D logo reveal wrapped in retro film aesthetics. This energetic intro/outro blends metallic extrusion with analog film grain, vignettes and stylish light leaks for a cinematic finish. Seamless macro camera moves spotlight your logo in a rounded plaque, while a clean end line showcases your call to action. Swap in your own images, update text and adjust colors to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube intros, promos and channel branding when you want a classic yet modern edge.