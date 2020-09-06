Stroke Logo

Transform your mark into a refined 3D logo animation. This minimal, elegant reveal builds layered strokes in photorealistic detail over a textured surface, then pulls back to a centered composition with soft shadows. Ideal for brand intros and outros, it blends 3D motion graphics with clean design for a premium look. Easily adjust the palette, background, and shadow tones to match your identity. With smooth camera glides and subtle depth-of-field, this template delivers a polished, professional logo sting ready for any platform.