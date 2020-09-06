Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stroke Logo - Original - Poster image

Stroke Logo

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Minimal
34.6Kexports
rating
Transform your mark into a refined 3D logo animation. This minimal, elegant reveal builds layered strokes in photorealistic detail over a textured surface, then pulls back to a centered composition with soft shadows. Ideal for brand intros and outros, it blends 3D motion graphics with clean design for a premium look. Easily adjust the palette, background, and shadow tones to match your identity. With smooth camera glides and subtle depth-of-field, this template delivers a polished, professional logo sting ready for any platform.
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AlexG1985
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us