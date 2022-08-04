Mechanical Logo

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic 3D logo reveal driven by rotating gears and a vault-style mechanism. This industrial, metallic design features a dramatic camera fly-through, rich reflections and a bold centered finish—ideal for intros, outros, trailers and promos. Easily drop in your logo and customize colors to match your brand. The epic pacing, dark palette and premium materials elevate engineering, security and finance brands, while remaining versatile for any high-impact reveal.