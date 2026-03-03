Youtube intro for cooking channel
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Shadow Stair - Original - Poster image

Shadow Stair App

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
App Promo
Smartphone
9exports
rating
Put your app in the spotlight with a polished 3D smartphone mockup. This cinematic, minimal scene features moody lighting, subtle camera drift, and clean framing to keep attention on your UI. Swap in your screenshots, tune device and background colors, and adjust lighting to match your brand. Optional letterbox bars add a premium film look, while a configurable status bar keeps presentations consistent. Ideal for app promos, launch teasers, portfolio highlights, and social ads, this elegant, photorealistic setup makes your product the hero—fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
AlexG1985 profile image
AlexG1985
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 14
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 14 Original theme video
3D Phone Mockup 2
By themediastock
Edit
00:12
3D Phone Mockup 2 Original theme video
Golden Phone Mockup 3
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Golden Phone Mockup 3 Original theme video
Levitation Phone Promo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Levitation Phone Promo Original theme video
Black Phone Mockup 1
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Black Phone Mockup 1 Original theme video
Digital App Trailer
By mocarg
Edit
2K
00:28
Digital App Trailer Original theme video
Website Promo - Scene 6
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:07
Website Promo - Scene 6 Original theme video
Laptop Mockup 1
By themediastock
Edit
2K
00:10
Laptop Mockup 1 Original theme video
