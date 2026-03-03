Shadow Stair App

Put your app in the spotlight with a polished 3D smartphone mockup. This cinematic, minimal scene features moody lighting, subtle camera drift, and clean framing to keep attention on your UI. Swap in your screenshots, tune device and background colors, and adjust lighting to match your brand. Optional letterbox bars add a premium film look, while a configurable status bar keeps presentations consistent. Ideal for app promos, launch teasers, portfolio highlights, and social ads, this elegant, photorealistic setup makes your product the hero—fast.