Logo on the road

Give your brand a powerful entrance with a cinematic logo reveal set on a rain‑soaked stone road. A central metal emblem, drifting embers, and moody textures create a dark, atmospheric identity moment. Designed as a high-impact logo animation that works for intros or outros, it features smooth camera drift and subtle letterbox styling for a filmic finish. Easily drop in your mark and adjust options like rain for instant results. Ideal for channels, promos, and gaming content seeking a gritty, 3D motion graphics look.