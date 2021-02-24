Focus Logo

Showcase your brand with a refined lens-driven logo reveal. This minimal, elegant animation features a realistic camera lens, aperture blades, and viewfinder overlays for a distinctly photographic identity. Ideal for intros or outros, it’s tailored to studios, photographers, and creatives who want a clean, cinematic finish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and color palette—including the background gradient—to match your branding. Smooth motion, subtle flares, and a centered composition keep the focus on your mark. Create a polished first impression for portfolios, channels, and promotional content.