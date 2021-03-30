Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cyberpunk style Logo - Original - Poster image

Cyberpunk style Logo

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cyberpunk
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
15.3Kexports
rating
Make a bold entrance with a cinematic cyberpunk logo reveal. A camera glides through a rainy urban alley into a neon-lit sign where your branding comes alive. This 3D motion graphics template features atmospheric rain, fog, depth of field, and optional sparks for added impact. Tweak neon and accent colors, refine mood, and dial in the glow for a perfect fit. Ideal for channel idents, events, gaming, tech, or any modern brand seeking a high-energy urban vibe. Fast to customize and striking on screen—deliver a premium intro or outro in minutes.
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AlexG1985
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Untitled Project
by scott54
kandy logo
excellent. more like this please
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us