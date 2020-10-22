Launch your brand with a cinematic space logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics intro features a starfield backdrop, planetary horizon glow, lens flares, and a glossy, metallic logo treatment. It’s designed as a bold opener or outro, with smooth slide-in motion and a clean centered layout. Easily drop in your logo and edit the tagline; colors and styling adapt to your brand. Ideal for modern intros, channel idents, product teasers, and event openers when you want an epic, futuristic vibe without complex setup.