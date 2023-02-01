Universal Intro

Launch your brand with a sweeping, cinematic logo reveal set in deep space. This 3D motion graphics intro features a glowing planet backdrop, striking lens flares and a polished metallic logo finish. Add your mark and an optional tagline, then fine‑tune background, edge and texture colors to match your identity. Smooth, epic pacing makes it ideal for intros, outros, trailers and channel branding across formats. Fast to customize and powerful on screen, it delivers premium production value in seconds.