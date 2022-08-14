Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Galaxy Logo - Original - Poster image

Galaxy Logo

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Cosmic
12.2Kexports
rating
Unveil your brand with a striking cosmic logo animation. A luminous vortex, cinematic lens flares, and a polished 3D metallic finish converge at center stage to reveal your mark with style. Ideal for intros and outros, this design balances mystery and elegance, guiding the eye inward for maximum impact. Easily add your logo and tagline, and fine‑tune flare and text colors to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion keeps attention locked on your brand while the dark backdrop and glowing accents deliver premium contrast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us