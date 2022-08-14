Galaxy Logo

Unveil your brand with a striking cosmic logo animation. A luminous vortex, cinematic lens flares, and a polished 3D metallic finish converge at center stage to reveal your mark with style. Ideal for intros and outros, this design balances mystery and elegance, guiding the eye inward for maximum impact. Easily add your logo and tagline, and fine‑tune flare and text colors to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion keeps attention locked on your brand while the dark backdrop and glowing accents deliver premium contrast.