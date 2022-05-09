Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Eclipse Logo and Title Reveal - Original - Poster image

Eclipse Logo and Title Reveal

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Eclipse
Outro
17Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a powerful, cinematic eclipse reveal. This elegant logo animation blends lens flares, light rays and a glowing corona against a rich space backdrop. Refine the look with adjustable flare, glow and starfield colors, plus subtle filmic touches like vignette, letterbox and chromatic aberration. The logo and title sequence slides into place with dramatic highlights, perfect for intros and outros alike. Ideal for tech, science, gaming or any brand seeking a bold, mysterious identity. Customize quickly and render a stunning, professional opener in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us