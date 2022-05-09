Eclipse Logo and Title Reveal

Launch your brand with a powerful, cinematic eclipse reveal. This elegant logo animation blends lens flares, light rays and a glowing corona against a rich space backdrop. Refine the look with adjustable flare, glow and starfield colors, plus subtle filmic touches like vignette, letterbox and chromatic aberration. The logo and title sequence slides into place with dramatic highlights, perfect for intros and outros alike. Ideal for tech, science, gaming or any brand seeking a bold, mysterious identity. Customize quickly and render a stunning, professional opener in minutes.