Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Etherial Reveal - Original - Poster image

Etherial Reveal

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
20.4Kexports
rating
Create a powerful brand moment with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. Volumetric light rays, prismatic lens flare, and glossy beveled depth converge on a bold, centered logo, capped with an optional tagline. The design pairs a dark background with neon glow for high contrast impact, ideal for intros and outros. Adjust colors and enable film-style bars to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and a radiant build give your reveal an epic, modern feel that works for tech, gaming, and premium content alike.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us