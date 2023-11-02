Etherial Reveal
00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
20.4Kexports
Create a powerful brand moment with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. Volumetric light rays, prismatic lens flare, and glossy beveled depth converge on a bold, centered logo, capped with an optional tagline. The design pairs a dark background with neon glow for high contrast impact, ideal for intros and outros. Adjust colors and enable film-style bars to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and a radiant build give your reveal an epic, modern feel that works for tech, gaming, and premium content alike.
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