Counter Strike 2 Stream Screen

Create a professional gaming hold screen that amps up anticipation before you go live. This esports-inspired design blends bold geometric panels, tactical character silhouettes, and a clear banner for your starting message. A row of social icons helps promote your channels, while smooth slide transitions and layered depth keep the scene dynamic without distraction. Perfect for livestreams, tournaments, or community events, it’s easy to customize with your logos and colors so your brand stands out from the first frame.