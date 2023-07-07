Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Counter Strike 2 Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Counter Strike 2 Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Gaming
Bold
Soldier
2.2Kexports
rating
Create a professional gaming hold screen that amps up anticipation before you go live. This esports-inspired design blends bold geometric panels, tactical character silhouettes, and a clear banner for your starting message. A row of social icons helps promote your channels, while smooth slide transitions and layered depth keep the scene dynamic without distraction. Perfect for livestreams, tournaments, or community events, it’s easy to customize with your logos and colors so your brand stands out from the first frame.
AlexG1985 profile image
AlexG1985
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (15)
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
Counter Strike 2 Stream Screen
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Counter Strike 2 Stream Screen Original theme video
Counter Strike 2 Webcam Overlay
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Counter Strike 2 Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Counter Strike 2 Alert Overlay
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Counter Strike 2 Alert Overlay Theme 1 theme video
Counter Strike 2 Stinger Transition
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:03
Counter Strike 2 Stinger Transition Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us