Counter Strike 2 Webcam Overlay

Give your livestream a professional edge with a futuristic 3D webcam overlay. This transparent, looping frame is built for gaming and esports, featuring sleek metallic surfaces, subtle glow accents, and clean UI-style lines. Drop it over your facecam to instantly enhance production value on platforms like Twitch or YouTube. Colors are customizable for seamless brand matching, and the smooth animation keeps focus on gameplay while polishing your on-screen identity. Ideal for shooters, competitive matches, and any high-energy stream setup.