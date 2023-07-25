Counter Strike 2 Alert Overlay

Give your live stream a pro look with a transparent gaming alert overlay. A bold central emblem, chevron side panels, and a sleek digital banner showcase your message with impact. Futuristic accents and lightning details amplify the hype while maintaining clean readability. Easily customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand and game. Perfect for follower, sub, raid, or donation alerts across modern streaming setups. Drop it into your scene and keep viewers engaged the moment an event fires.