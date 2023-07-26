Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Counter Strike 2 Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Counter Strike 2 Stinger Transition

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Gaming
Digital
Outro
1.4Kexports
rating
Supercharge your content with an energetic gaming logo intro that doubles as a transition-style wipe. Glitch accents, luminous energy rings, and bold split-screen framing deliver instant hype for streams, esports clips, and highlight reels. Drop in your logo and fine‑tune the palette to match your brand. The fast, punchy motion works perfectly for intros and outros, while the full-screen wipe helps you move between scenes with style. Designed for creators who want crisp, modern visuals with a competitive edge, this template makes your brand look pro in seconds.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us