Counter Strike 2 Stinger Transition

Supercharge your content with an energetic gaming logo intro that doubles as a transition-style wipe. Glitch accents, luminous energy rings, and bold split-screen framing deliver instant hype for streams, esports clips, and highlight reels. Drop in your logo and fine‑tune the palette to match your brand. The fast, punchy motion works perfectly for intros and outros, while the full-screen wipe helps you move between scenes with style. Designed for creators who want crisp, modern visuals with a competitive edge, this template makes your brand look pro in seconds.