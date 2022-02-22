Ancient Logo

Turn your mark into weathered stone with a cinematic logo animation forged by sparks and embers. This grungy 3D motion graphics reveal features a centered emblem, cracked textures, and HUD-like rings for a powerful, atmospheric impact. Ideal for intros and outros across trailers, channels, and brand idents. Easily swap your logo and fine-tune colors, surface detail, bevel intensity, particle accents, and more to match your branding. If you want a dark, suspenseful reveal with epic weight and premium polish, this stone-forged ident delivers.