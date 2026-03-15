Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Clean Multi-Screen App - Original - Poster image

Clean Lineup

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 1 audio
Mockup
Device mockup
Minimal
Promo
App Promo
19exports
rating
Showcase your app with a clean, minimal multi-screen layout. This template features a polished lineup of smartphones to present your best screens with smooth slide-in animation and a refined gradient backdrop. Easily customize device colors, status elements, and your brand logo to match your identity. Ideal for app promos, product highlights, and technology presentations, the balanced grid keeps focus on your UI while the motion stays elegant and modern. Create a professional app promo in minutes—just drop in your screens, tweak the palette, and export a crisp, on-brand video.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
AlexG1985 profile image
AlexG1985
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
3D Phone Mockup 8
By themediastock
Edit
00:12
3D Phone Mockup 8 Original theme video
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 18
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 18 Original theme video
Golden Phone Mockup 9
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Golden Phone Mockup 9 Original theme video
Laptop Mockup 5
By themediastock
Edit
2K
00:10
Laptop Mockup 5 Original theme video
Black Phone Mockup 2
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Black Phone Mockup 2 Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
By Smaille
Edit
00:34
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener
By bucketinfoo
Edit
2K
00:30
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:29
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us