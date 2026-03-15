Clean Lineup

Showcase your app with a clean, minimal multi-screen layout. This template features a polished lineup of smartphones to present your best screens with smooth slide-in animation and a refined gradient backdrop. Easily customize device colors, status elements, and your brand logo to match your identity. Ideal for app promos, product highlights, and technology presentations, the balanced grid keeps focus on your UI while the motion stays elegant and modern. Create a professional app promo in minutes—just drop in your screens, tweak the palette, and export a crisp, on-brand video.