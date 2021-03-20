Smooth App Promotion

Promote your mobile app with a smooth, colorful template built around smartphone mockups. Drop in your screen recordings or images, edit short headlines and supporting copy, and finish with your logo and URL. Clean, flat design and gradient backgrounds keep the focus on your UI, while lively transitions add polish without distraction. Perfect for launches, feature highlights, or store listings, it’s easy to brand via color controls and device styling. Deliver a professional app promo in minutes and drive installs with a crisp, modern presentation.