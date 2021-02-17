Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal App Promo - Original - Poster image

Minimal App Promo

00:29 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
App Promo
Device mockup
Smartphone
45.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your app with a clean, elegant promo built around realistic 3D smartphone mockups. This minimal design pairs device shots with clear headlines, gradients, and smooth transitions to highlight key features. Add your logo, screens, and messaging, then finish with platform download badges for a polished call to action. Ideal for product launches, ads, and social campaigns, it delivers a refined look that keeps the focus on your UI. Fast to customize, easy to brand, and optimized for clarity, this template helps your app stand out with professional motion graphics.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us