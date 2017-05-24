Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean App - Original - Poster image

Clean App

00:37 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 10 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
App Promo
Minimal
Device mockup
Smartphone
8.4Kexports
rating
Create a sleek app promo in minutes. This clean, minimal design showcases your mobile product inside a realistic 3D smartphone with smooth, professional motion. Present key features with concise text callouts, highlight multiple screens, and finish strong with your logo and platform store badges. Flexible colors, fonts, and device options help match your brand while a clear CTA drives installs. Ideal for ads, launches, and product updates, this template delivers a polished, modern look without advanced editing. Simply drop in your screens, customize messaging, and export a ready-to-run promo.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us