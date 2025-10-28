Try for free
Minimal App Promo

Templates
/
Mockups
30-60s
Landscape
App Promo
Phone & Tablet
Screen
Devices
Modern
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Minimal App Promo - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
28exports
34 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
13videos
1image
13texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your mobile app with the sleek Minimal App Promo template. Spotlight your app's features with smooth animations and professional transitions that communicate your product's value clearly. This template's flexibility lets you include a logo, images, videos, and customize text, fonts, and colors, crafting an engaging and modern presentation that's ready to captivate your audience.
Best of Smaille
Clean App Promo Original theme video
Clean App Promo
Edit
By Smaille
39s
22
29
8
Clean App Promo is a sleek and modern template designed to showcase your mobile app in a dynamic and engaging way. Featuring smooth animations, elegant transitions, and a clean, minimalistic design, this template is perfect for app promotions, marketing campaigns, and UI/UX demonstrations. Easily customize text, logos, and app screenshots to fit your brand. Optimized for social media and video platforms, Elegant App Promo ensures your app stands out with a professional and polished presentation.
Trendy Phone Opener Original theme video
Trendy Phone Opener
Edit
By MotionPro
34s
4
14
7
Showcase your product with style and sophistication using the Trendy Phone Opener template. With sleek animations of modern phone mockups set against a clean, minimalistic backdrop, your product will stand out. Tailor each screen with your media and info effortlessly. Dive into settings that let you tweak fonts, colors, and more for that perfect finish.
App Mobile Promo Original theme video
App Mobile Promo
Edit
By Balalaika
30s
21
32
12
App Mobile Promo is a dynamic, universal promo for the app on the phone. Use it for your amazing trendy promo video for App. The template contains 20 placeholders and 11 editable text layers.
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion Original theme video
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion
Edit
By bucketinfoo
52s
24
34
10
Promote your company values, products, services, apps, websites and entire brand with a stylish video presentation, showcasing your media and messages on top of a modern, animated tablet. Contains 17 industry specific themes to see the versatility of the video template.
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener Original theme video
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener
Edit
By bucketinfoo
30s
9
45
14
A video presentation of the future. Minimalistic, laconic and stylish. This project includes 26 image placeholders and 20 text placeholders. Nothing extra, just a text, a phone and YOUR content! It’s easy to use even if you are a beginner to this, simply upload your media and enter the text!
Tablet App Promo Original theme video
Tablet App Promo
Edit
By Balalaika
56s
6
35
13
Boost your product's digital impression with a dynamic, polished tablet display that flaunts its best features. Our template lets you tailor every aspect to fit your brand's style from the logo and imagery to the textual content. Bring the sophistication of your app or website to the forefront with our Tablet App Promo video.
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
Edit
By motionaceh
33s
9
29
14
Minimal App Promo is an awesome After Effects template with a simply design. A great way to promote and advertise a new mobile phone application ad so much more. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render.Impress your audience with this awesome template.
Premium Phone Opener Original theme video
Premium Phone Opener
Edit
By MotionPro
34s
5
24
14
Lead the way in product promotion with our Premium Phone Opener template. With animated smartphones and a premium marble interior, your product be it a bank card or the latest gadget will shine. Customize this versatile video with your own logo, images, and colors for a sleek presentation that captivates your audience across all platforms.
