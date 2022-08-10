Wood Scene Logo

Give your brand a refined entrance with a cinematic 3D logo reveal on a polished plaque. This clean, elegant logo animation features realistic depth, smooth camera motion, and tasteful lighting for a premium finish. Easily customize your logo, company name, slogans, year, and optional accents to fit your identity. Flexible texture and color controls help you match any brand style. Ideal for intros, outros, presentations, promos, and event videos, this design blends photoreal 3D motion graphics with a timeless, professional look.