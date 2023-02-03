Website Promo - Scene 2

Create a striking app showcase with this cinematic 3D smartphone mockup scene. Two floating devices display your screens in a dramatic, rock-framed environment with a glowing horizon and smooth camera drift. Customize device color, sky gradients and lighting to match your brand. Ideal for app promo videos, product teasers, intros or outros, and tech presentations. Designed for an elegant, futuristic look with glossy reflections and a dark, premium atmosphere, this template puts your interface front and center for maximum impact.