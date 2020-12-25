Merry Christmas Intro

Share warm holiday wishes with a polished 3D logo reveal framed by a festive wreath, ribbon bow and bells. This clean, elegant intro works beautifully as an opener, closer or stand‑alone greeting card for Christmas content. Personalize your brand mark, edit two greeting lines, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Smooth, refined motion and a centered circular composition keep your logo the star while delivering cozy seasonal charm for social posts, YouTube, presentations, or ads.